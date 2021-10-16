Ochsner LSU Health Monroe Medical Center provides free mammograms

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ochsner LSU Health Monroe Medical Center provided free mammograms Saturday for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Doctors say you should get a mammogram once a year as soon as you turn 40-years-old. They say early detection is really important when it comes to treating any kind of cancer, especially breast cancer.

Dana Otero, 42, just got her first mammogram. She said she’s been avoiding it for two years but finally decided it’s time.

“I figured now would be as good of a time as any since they said it wouldn’t hurt that bad,” said Otero.

A Mammogram X-ray Technologist at Ochsner, Eumekia Williams, says their new 3D machine provides a painless experience.

“That’s why a lot of patients don’t like to get mammograms because they think it’s painful but with the new 3D mammogram that we have, it’s not as much pressure and it’s a lot more comfortable for the patients.”

To Otero’s surprise, the process was easy. The only thing she felt was a relief.

“If you have to get it done, which I do, it’s better that it’s pretty much painless and maybe a little uncomfortable but it was quick and we’re done,” she said.

Williams said one in eight women get breast cancer in their lifetime. She said early detection increases your chance of survival.

“We can catch the breast cancer in a timely fashion and get the best treatment possible,” said Williams. “If they catch it in the first year, they got a high chance of living with breast cancer”

Williams said hospital staff shows patients how to check their breasts for lumps at home. She said starting in your teens, you should check your breasts once a month.

“You always use two fingers and keep your arm up, the opposite up and take two fingers and you push in your breast in a circular motion and you go all the way around your entire breast,” she said.

Ochsner LSU Health Monroe Medical Center also takes walk-ins for mammograms Monday through Friday.

