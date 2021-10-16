Jena homicide suspect apprehended during traffic stop

GOOD PINE, La. (KNOE) - A man was taken into custody in connection with a shooting that happened in Good Pine.

The LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting Friday, Oct. 15 shortly after 7:00 p.m. in the 1500 block of Swan Street. Authorities say the homicide claimed the life of a Jena man, who was 29.

Deputies and detectives of the sheriff’s office identified a suspect and issued a multi-parish BOLO for Brenton Miller, 32, of Jena.

According to the sheriff’s office, Miller was taken into custody by the Creola Police Department during a traffic stop and transported back to LaSalle Parish. He has been booked on a charge of second-degree murder.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.