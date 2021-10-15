Advertisement

United Way, Young Leaders United, and Life Share are ‘Out for Blood’

By Charles Burkett
Oct. 15, 2021
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - In front of the Lincoln Parish Library Thursday, the United Way of Northeast Louisiana partnered with Young Leaders United to host the ‘Out for Blood’ drive. Organizers said that hospitals are low on inventory and are needing donors. Patients are waiting for transfusions and are unable to get any. Lifeway says the situation is critical.

“They have been desperately working to get more blood for people in Northeast Louisiana,” said Allyson Sager of United Way. “There has been a major blood shortage. When I reached out to life share a few weeks ago to schedule this blood drive, they were so grateful because there is such a need in the community.”

The organizations are hosting a second blood drive on Oct. 21 from noon until 6 p.m. at their Monroe location 1201 Hudson Lane Monroe, LA 71201.

