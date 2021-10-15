Advertisement

“A real-life superhero”: Mangham, Louisiana officer honored during D.C’s Police Week

Marshall Lee Waters, Jr. is one of the 491 names recognized during this year’s event.
By Peter Zampa
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - National Police Week is underway in our nation’s capital. Organizers pushed the in-person events from May to this weekend because of the pandemic. Families and colleagues say the in-person remembrances are giving them a chance to come together with others from across the country.

The National Law Enforcement Memorial in downtown Washington was filled with people this week, paying their respects during National Police Week. One of the officers being remembered this week is Marshall Lee Waters Jr. from the Mangham, La. Police Department.

“It’s an honor to see people respect my dad and know his story,” said Marissa Waters, Marshall’s daughter.

A year ago, Marissa’s father was fatally shot in the line of duty, responding to the aftermath of an armed robbery. Marissa traveled all the way to Washington this week to be around others who lost loved ones and colleagues, and to see her father’s legacy etched for eternity at the memorial.

“You just always can see him with his name being there. It’s like coming to visit him,” said Waters.

Marshall is one of many officers being recognized this week, the second time this year National Police Week is being held after virtual ceremonies in the spring. Mangham PD Chief Perry Fleming said it is another opportunity to say goodbye to a beloved colleague.

“You put some closure to it now. It’s still hard to deal with but you put some closure to it,” said Fleming.

Fleming relishes the opportunity to join with other departments from around the country this week who are all going through similar tragedies and working to remember the fallen while moving forward.

“You know that you’re not the only one going through what we went through,” said Fleming.

Marissa misses the man she calls a real-life superhero. But this weekend, she shares her super-dad with the rest of the country.

“It’s still good to know that people love him and know his story,” said Waters.

Events began Thursday night and they will continue through the weekend.

