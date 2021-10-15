Advertisement

Police looking for Delhi teen identified as suspect in GSU homicide

The shooting happened near Grambling State's University's Favrot Student Union building.
By Kenya Ross
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRAMBLING, La. (KNOE) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a teenager wanted in connection with a fatal shooting at Grambling State University earlier this week.

According to a Louisiana State Police, authorities are looking for Jatavious “Rabbit” Carroll, 18, of Delhi. He’s suspected of opening fire while on campus around 1 a.m. on Oct 13, 2021.

Witnesses say a crowd of people at the school scattered upon hearing gunfire. Police say two people were shot. Damarious Murphy, 19, of Rayville, was killed. A 16-year-old from Rayville was also hit by gunfire and had to be taken to the hospital.

Carroll is now wanted on charges of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, and possession of a firearm or weapon on school property.

If you know anything about this crime or where to find Jatavious Carroll, call 911 or your local law enforcement agency. You can also reach LSP Troop F at 318-345-0000.

