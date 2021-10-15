NELA children’s group invites families to experience gardening fun Oct. 16

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Children’s Coalition for Northeast Louisiana is gearing up for Super Saturday at their family garden. They want to get the whole family in on healthy living and encouraging families to have their own gardens at home.

It will be this Saturday, Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. to noon. They’re partnering with Anytime Fitness and the LSU AgCenter for planting, harvest, exercise and art.

Tables will be set up with art activities and Anytime Fitness is bringing music to get everyone moving. The Children’s Coalition hopes to plant a seed of passion that will stick with kids as they continue to grow up.

“It’s a time to smile and choose what brings you joy whether it’s in the garden, movement or art,” Development Director Dawn Landry said. “That’s why we try to find something for everyone to get outside and enjoy our little spot here at the Origin Bank family garden.”

Every second and fourth Wednesday of each month, kids ages 2 to 5 can come to explore and learn more about the garden.

October is National Farm to School Month. The Children’s Coalition’s Farm to Early Childhood Education program strives to teach healthy habits through hands-on learning. The program takes a piece of the garden into school settings and encourages kids to take what they’ve learned home.

“Once you grow that passion at an early age, it’ll stick with them for life. We want this to be something that we plant a seed literally and it keeps continuing to grow,” Landry said.

They say people are welcome to come and pick through the garden. Some of the food grown is taken to their childcare centers so kids can try new things.

Contact the Children’s Coalition for more information.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.