Monroe PD working to decrease violent crime after rise in 2020

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Newly released crime data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) shows that violent crime and murders increased in Monroe in 2020 compared to the prior year. But Monroe Police Chief Victor Zordan says the city’s police force is implementing new ways to reduce crime.

The report from the FBI shows violent crime increased in 2020 by 55% compared to 2019. In addition, homicides in Monroe increased by 111% in that same period. The numbers do provide some good news for the Monroe Police Department. They cleared or solved increased by 94% compared to the previous year.

Chief Zordan attributed the rise in crime, in part, to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, he says his department is seeing an increase in kids turning to guns and drugs.

“We did see a change in the age in the people that shot a gun, for instance, 14, 15, 16 years old,” explained Zordan.

Zordan was only in office for the final two months of 2020. He says the rise in drug activity leads criminals to try and access guns at an alarming rate.

“They’ll go up to a vehicle and see if the handle is open,” said Zordan. “If it’s open, they go through it and steal guns.”

Zordan explained how his department is working hard to reduce crime.

“We put in a program called ShotSpotter which immediately identifies gunshots when it goes off so an officer can get there,” said Chief Zordan.

Zordan also highlighted the success of a new Community Response Team.

“We had great success,” explained Zordan. “The last time we did this was last week, and they got seven guns off the street. Three of them were stolen, and two of them were believed to be the weapons used in the shootings used at Kingsway Apartments.”

Internal police data shows violent crime is down in 2021. However, the information is only from the first nine months of the year. Despite that, Zordan says there are limitations to reducing crime in the city.

“Very little community involvement with somebody wanting to say, I think this person did this, or that person did this,” explained Zordan. “So they have to overcome that obstacle.”

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.