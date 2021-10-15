4Paws Rescue defunded by Lincoln Parish Police Jury

LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Lincoln Parish Police Jury has voted to defund a local animal rescue. The vote to defund 4Paws Rescue was made during the jury’s Oct. 12 meeting. Parish administrator Doug Postel stated that 4Paws was not meeting the needs of the parish. However, 4Paws director Sue Martin said their rescue has made a difference.

“Let’s just take last year. There would be 333 dogs running at large,” said Martin. “It is a health hazard. It is a danger to the community.”

Martin claims that there was not enough funding for the organization to take on the needs for the parish. “We keep a census of at least 65, and it could be much higher, but we just don’t have the funds or any room for that,” said Martin.

Postel said the parish’s agreement with 4Paws was a temporary solution, as the City of Ruston shelter had problems that have since been resolved. They are now contracting with the Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter (OPAS) and the City of Ruston shelter to provide services.

“The only thing I can say about OPAS, we’re very grateful for OPAS to work with us, to be willing to work with us, and to take our animals because, without them, we have no other recourse,” said Lincoln Parish Sheriff Stephen Williams.

Williams also said that they were told that 4Paws does not take owner-surrendered dogs. Martin says they do if they have the space. There are times when surrenders are turned away if there are too many rescues.

Postel said that funds would be put to better use in the Ouachita and Ruston facilities.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.