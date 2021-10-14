Advertisement

Ouachita man accused of possessing child rape videos

By Matthew Segura
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Ouachita Parish man is facing over two dozen charges in connection with illicit pornography, some involving children.

Michael Paul Haddock, 26, was arrested on Oct. 12 after an investigation sparked by a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Michael Paul Haddock, 26
Michael Paul Haddock, 26(Source: Ouachita Correctional Center)

According to court records, an online service provider reported to the center that a video showing the sexual abuse of a young child was found in the suspect’s Dropbox account.

The information was subsequently turned over to the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation.

Their investigation into the suspect’s accounts revealed videos and images of children of various ages being raped, an agent reported. Investigators say they also found videos that depict the rape of women. In three cases, a dog was involved. Online documents identifying the suspect were also found, records state.

An arrest warrant application lists Haddock’s residence as being on Colonial Drive in the Town and Country area of Ouachita Parish.

Haddock was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on 25 counts of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13 and three counts of sexual abuse of animals.

