Advertisement

Father charged in death of woman shot by toddler while on Zoom call

Veondre Avery, 22, is charged with negligent manslaughter and unsafe storage of a firearm....
Veondre Avery, 22, is charged with negligent manslaughter and unsafe storage of a firearm. Police say his 2-year-old son found a loaded handgun in his “Paw Patrol” backpack and fatally shot his mother while she was on a Zoom call for work.(Source: Seminole County Sheriff’s Office via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) - Police in central Florida have arrested the 22-year-old father of a toddler who fatally shot his mother while she was on a Zoom call for work.

Police say the 2-year-old found a loaded handgun in his “Paw Patrol” backpack.

Veondre Avery was arrested Tuesday and charged with negligent manslaughter and unsafe storage of a firearm.

Altamonte Springs police say the little boy fired a single shot on Aug. 11 that hit his mother, Shamaya Lynn, in the head. A co-worker on the Zoom call and Avery both dialed 911 for help.

The Seminole County State Attorney’s Office said Avery is being held without bond.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caleb Ray Richardson, 18
18-year-old accused of raping minor teen in West Monroe
FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018 file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington,...
Monroe doctor to pay $640k to resolve allegations over referrals, DOJ says
Danielle Lanise Daniels, 37
Ouachita couple accuses sitter of stealing 26-year savings of $82k
ULM Pike Protest
ULM students protest outside fraternity after rape arrest
Monroe Police Department
Monroe Police messes up report in Juanita Woods intimidation case

Latest News

GOVERNOR EDWARDS IN MONROE
KNOE Exclusive: Governor John Bel Edwards speaks on Swanson Center For Youth
KNOE Exclusive: Governor John Bel Edwards speaks on Swanson Center For Youth
KNOE Exclusive: Governor John Bel Edwards speaks on Swanson Center For Youth
Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket launches carrying passengers William Shatner, Chris Boshuizen,...
William Shatner, TV’s Capt. Kirk, blasts into space
William Shatner boldly goes where no 90-year-old has gone before.
Final frontier: William Shatner goes to space