Age progression of missing Rondreiz ‘Junior’ Phillips as 7-year-old released

Rondreiz, also known as Junior, went missing on April 5, 2018 when he was four years old.
Rondreiz ‘Junior’ Phillips when he was reported missing in 2018 and as a 7-year-old through age...
Rondreiz ‘Junior’ Phillips when he was reported missing in 2018 and as a 7-year-old through age progression technology.(Source: NCMEC/Claiborne Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Alex Onken
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CLAIBORNE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Three years following the disappearance of Rondreiz Phillips, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has released an age-progressed photo of what he would look like in 2021.

Rondreiz, also known as Junior, went missing on April 5, 2018, when he was four years old. He was last seen at his home in a rural part of Claiborne Parish.

He was last seen in blue jeans, a white shirt and yellow rubber boots.

Follow these links for a look back at the case after Junior was reported missing.

REPORT: 4-year-old boy missing for 6 weeks

REPORT: Community members to host vigil for missing 4-year old, start new search

REPORT: A mother’s plea for missing son, search continues for 4-year old

KNOE Exclusive: Governor John Bel Edwards speaks on Swanson Center For Youth