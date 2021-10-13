Advertisement

West Monroe community unites to support teen battling cancer

By Charles Burkett
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 9:12 PM CDT
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A community in West Monroe united to show their support for a local 13-year-old battling a rare form of cancer. Family and friends lined Wallace Dean Road with signs and a banner that read, ‘Cheer for Caroline’ as her parents headed out with her on their journey to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Memphis.

Johnson’s aunt, Shelly Hendrix, stood and saw how many came out to comfort the family during this time.

“It’s heartwarming; we’re so grateful,” said Hendrix, “We felt every prayer, every bit of support, and this community’s just come together to show so much love to our Caroline.”

Johnson has been diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, neuroblastoma. According to the Mayo Clinic, neuroblastoma appears around the kidneys and develops from immature nerve cells. The family is heading to St. Jude to talk to doctors there about a treatment for the disease.

Faith has been a driving force for the family. “We’re really positive. We know that God has His hand in all of this,” said Hendrix.

Her cousin, Avie Hendrix, born 26 days apart from Johnson, says that she is a fighter.

“Seeing her like this, it’s like, I know it’s a big thing, but I know she’ll get through it, and it’s not going to be a problem for her,” said Avie.

Now family and friends are praying that doctors can find a treatment plan for the battle with cancer.

