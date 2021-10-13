Advertisement

Concordia Parish deputy arrested, sheriff reacts

(Dakota News Now)
By LaShanda McCuin
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - A deputy in Concordia Parish has been arrested.

Walter Mackel was arrested on Oct. 12, 2021, on suspicion of domestic abuse battery.

According to Concordia Parish Sheriff David Hedrick, a call came from Mackel’s home regarding a disturbance. The Vidalia Police Department responded, resulting in Mackel’s arrest.. Mackel was booked into the Concordia Parish Jail with a bond of $7,500. He bonded out the same day.

Officials say Walter Mackel is now suspended with pay. Sheriff Hedrick says he’ll do what he has to do regarding Mackel, but only after he has all the facts.

“I’m concerned for all parties,” the sheriff said. “Mackel has been a good employee. I’m here to protect the entire parish and I hold my deputies to a higher standard. And if this case proves to be true, then I’m going to have to make other decisions, of course. But until he has his day in court, I can’t prejudge somebody on something that happened when I wasn’t present.”

The Vidalia Police Department is currently investigating this case.

In 2019, Mackel was presented with the Good Cop Award.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caleb Ray Richardson, 18
18-year-old accused of raping minor teen in West Monroe
FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018 file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington,...
Monroe doctor to pay $640k to resolve allegations over referrals, DOJ says
Danielle Lanise Daniels, 37
Ouachita couple accuses sitter of stealing 26-year savings of $82k
ULM Pike Protest
ULM students protest outside fraternity after rape arrest
Monroe Police Department
Monroe Police messes up report in Juanita Woods intimidation case

Latest News

15-year-old arrested in connection with Monroe homicide
Louisiana State Trooper Patrick Bell was arrested for intoxication manslaughter on Oct. 13,...
Louisiana state trooper arrested, accused of striking and killing pedestrian while intoxicated in August
KNOE Wednesday Afternoon Forecast with Meteorologist Lucy Doll
KNOE Wednesday Afternoon Forecast
The B.1.630 variant was first detected in the United States earlier in March of 2021. It does...
New COVID-19 variant in Louisiana detected by LSU Health Shreveport