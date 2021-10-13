Advertisement

Louisiana state trooper arrested, accused of striking and killing pedestrian while intoxicated in August

Louisiana State Trooper Patrick Bell was arrested for intoxication manslaughter on Oct. 13,...
Louisiana State Trooper Patrick Bell was arrested for intoxication manslaughter on Oct. 13, 2021, in connection with a fatal accident in Jasper County, Texas, on Aug. 29, 2021, in which a pedestrian was struck and killed, according to Louisiana State Police. Bell was off-duty at the time of the accident, and had been on workers' compensation leave since 2017, according to state police officials.(Beauregard Parish Jail)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Louisiana state trooper accused of striking and killing a pedestrian with his vehicle in Jasper County, Texas in August has been arrested for intoxication manslaughter, according to Louisiana State Police.

Patrick Bell, 45, of Merryville, was off-duty at the time of the incident and had been on workers’ compensation leave since 2017, according to information from Sgt. James Anderson, Troop D spokesman. All law enforcement property had already been recovered by the department, Anderson said.

Prior to the workers’ compensation leave, Bell had been assigned to patrol at Troop D since 2001, according to Anderson.

Anderson said the crash investigation conducted by the Texas Department of Public Safety revealed that on Aug. 29, 2021, Bell was driving a 2018 GMC Sierra west on Texas State Highway 63. As Bell continued west, the vehicle traveled off the roadway and struck a pedestrian on the shoulder, according to Anderson.

Anderson said the pedestrian was killed as a result of the crash, and a toxicology sample was obtained from Bell shortly after the crash.

Texas authorities recently received the results of the toxicology sample, which indicated Bell was over the legal limit for intoxication, according to Anderson.

The Texas Department of Public Safety obtained an arrest warrant for Bell Wednesday, accusing him of intoxication manslaughter.

Bell was arrested without incident Wednesday afternoon and booked into the Beauregard Parish Jail awaiting extradition to Texas.

