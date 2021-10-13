GSU: Shots fired between two non-students, 1 dead, 1 hospitalized

GRAMBLING, La. (KNOE) - An overnight shooting at Grambling State University has left one person dead and another in the hospital.

Campus Police Chief Jerry Melton says it happened around 1 a.m. on Oct 13, 2021, at “The Yard,” a place where students hang out near the student union. GSU described it as “a shots fired incident that occurred between two non-GSU students.” Authorities say a juvenile and a 19-year-old were shot.

A student who was nearby said he recalls the scene vividly.

“And then it just popped off, people just started shooting,” said Kevin Brown. “Like you could hear that it went through somebody, the shots, like the way it sounded in the air. It was like, ‘bah-bah pow-pow.’ And I was like, ‘oh, my gosh, those two shots went through somebody’s body!’”

Brown told KNOE that it was utter chaos.

“Everybody went in different directions, like everybody. People went back there, over there. I was one of the people that was over there, so I ran that way.”

According to a statement GSU posted online, two students were injured while leaving the scene and were treated at a local hospital. Their injuries were non-life-threatening. GSU said an additional unidentified person is also suspected of discharging a weapon into the air at the scene.

“It just sucks. We can’t seem to have fun without violence happening anytime soon,” Brown said. “The police were out here but it was such a large crowd it’s hard to figure out what’s going on and where.”

Sophmore Martavious Ellis lamented the timing. This is Grambling’s Homecoming Week.

“It was just upsetting that they were not students. We just want to protect our campus and make sure that everyone is safe.”

“It gets too dangerous,” Brown said. “And then you have people that come from off-campus. That’s the main problem, people on campus wouldn’t do that.”

Police are evaluating security and plan to hire more officers.

“We hate to say you learn from it, but you learn from it,” Chief Melton said. “And you try to make things better than what it was that happened, so that’s what we’re working on right now.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, authorities did not specify which of the two victims has died. Louisiana State Police are investigating.

