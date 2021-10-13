Advertisement

15-year-old arrested in connection with Monroe homicide

(WDBJ7)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - An arrest has been made in connection with a weekend homicide.

According to a Monroe Police spokesperson, detectives have arrested a 15-year-old juvenile in connection with the October 10, 2021, shooting death of Elijah Meadows at Charles Johnson Park.

MPD says detectives obtained information and evidence during the investigation that ultimately led to the juvenile being arrested. The juvenile was apprehended at a relative’s house on October 13, 2021, without incident.

The juvenile was booked at Green Oaks Detention Center on one count of second-degree murder.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caleb Ray Richardson, 18
18-year-old accused of raping minor teen in West Monroe
FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018 file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington,...
Monroe doctor to pay $640k to resolve allegations over referrals, DOJ says
Danielle Lanise Daniels, 37
Ouachita couple accuses sitter of stealing 26-year savings of $82k
ULM Pike Protest
ULM students protest outside fraternity after rape arrest
Monroe Police Department
Monroe Police messes up report in Juanita Woods intimidation case

Latest News

Concordia Parish deputy arrested, sheriff reacts
Louisiana State Trooper Patrick Bell was arrested for intoxication manslaughter on Oct. 13,...
Louisiana state trooper arrested, accused of striking and killing pedestrian while intoxicated in August
KNOE Wednesday Afternoon Forecast with Meteorologist Lucy Doll
KNOE Wednesday Afternoon Forecast
The B.1.630 variant was first detected in the United States earlier in March of 2021. It does...
New COVID-19 variant in Louisiana detected by LSU Health Shreveport