15-year-old arrested in connection with Monroe homicide

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - An arrest has been made in connection with a weekend homicide.

According to a Monroe Police spokesperson, detectives have arrested a 15-year-old juvenile in connection with the October 10, 2021, shooting death of Elijah Meadows at Charles Johnson Park.

MPD says detectives obtained information and evidence during the investigation that ultimately led to the juvenile being arrested. The juvenile was apprehended at a relative’s house on October 13, 2021, without incident.

The juvenile was booked at Green Oaks Detention Center on one count of second-degree murder.

