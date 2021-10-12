Advertisement

US Navy helicopter, human remains recovered off California

FILE - In this March 19, 2017 photo released by the U.S. Navy, an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter...
FILE - In this March 19, 2017 photo released by the U.S. Navy, an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter prepares to land on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz in the Pacific Ocean. The Navy declared five missing sailors dead Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, nearly a week after their helicopter, similar to the one pictured, crashed in the ocean off San Diego.(Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ian Kinkead/U.S. Navy via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The remains of five people and the wreckage of a U.S. Navy helicopter that crashed in the ocean off California have been recovered.

The Navy said Tuesday that a salvage team made the recovery on Friday and the remains have been sent to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware for identification.

The MH-60S helicopter, its two pilots and three other sailors were lost in an Aug. 31 accident off San Diego.

The helicopter was operating from the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln when its rotor hit the deck and the aircraft fell into the ocean.

One crew member was rescued.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

