ULM students protest outside fraternity after rape arrest

By Tyler Englander and Matthew Segura
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A group of University of Louisiana Monroe students protested in front of a fraternity house Monday night.

About three dozen students protested across from the Pike fraternity house on Warhawk Way. Protesters say Caleb Richardson, who was arrested on suspicion of raping a minor teen in West Monroe, is a member of the fraternity.

Chloe Chapel, a senior at ULM, explained their motivation for the protest.

“I think we just really wanted to show the girl that despite what they are saying, you do have people that support you and we are really proud of you for coming out because that is difficult,” Chapel said.

“Guys, rape is really serious. It’s really traumatic to the victim. It’s not a joke. No matter how hard you support your brothers or your fraternity, it’s not a joke. This is a serious thing. Believe the victim. Believe the victim first and support your fraternity. This is a girl’s life. This is a fraternity. Someone’s life comes over your stupid fraternity.”

According to court records, Richardson is accused of raping the victim on Oct. 10 at an apartment on Contempo Avenue in West Monroe.

Richardson was booked in the Ouachita Correctional Center and has since bonded out.

