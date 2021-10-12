Advertisement

Suspect in Union Parish child porn case facing 144 additional counts

By Matthew Segura
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office says a man arrested last week on child porn charges is now facing 144 additional counts of possession of child porn.

The sheriff’s office says Ricky Freeman, Jr., 25, was originally arrested on Oct. 5, 2021, after they received a tip from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children.

At the time, authorities say they discovered 25 videos of young children engaged in sexual acts. On Oct. 12, they announced he would be charged with an additional 144 stemming from evidence found on his phone at the time of his arrest. The evidence was gained as the result of a search warrant.

Freeman was booked on 144 new counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13.

Bond was listed at $1,500,000.

Ricky Freeman, Jr.
Ricky Freeman, Jr.(Source: Union Parish Sheriff's Office)

