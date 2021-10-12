Ouachita couple accuses sitter of stealing 26-year savings of $82k

ABOVE: Watch our livestream anytime here at KNOE.com for the latest local news, weather, and sports. Article begins below.

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Ouachita Parish couple says their sitter stole $82,000 in cash from their home, a sum they accumulated over 26 years.

According to court records, Danielle Lanise Daniels, 37, of Rayville, worked inside the home for the couple from February to August 2021.

Danielle Lanise Daniels, 37 (Source: Ouachita Correctional Center)

According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, one of the victims said she noticed suspicious activity from Daniels on several occasions, including Daniels unnecessarily being in areas of the house where the money was hidden. Investigators noted that Daniels reportedly took a vacation to Las Vegas in June and fraudulently added hours to her workdays. Investigators said they also discovered the suspect had pawned jewelry belonging to the victims.

Investigators say they spoke with other sitters and ruled them out as suspects. They say Daniels refused to meet with them.

Daniels was arrested on Oct. 12 and booked on a charge of felony theft (misappropriation of greater than $25,000).

