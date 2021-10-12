Community steps up to help Ouachita schools, you can too

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - If you’re looking to make a difference in the school system, there’s an opportunity through the West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce and the Adopt A School program.

The program allows businesses to be directly involved with Ouachita Parish schools. Groups or individuals can help through volunteering, donating supplies and food, and reading to kids.

The West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce serves as a connector to match businesses or individuals who want to support a school. Each of the 35 schools in the Ouachita Parish system will have an adopter.

Communications director Kristopher Kelley says they’ve got over 70 businesses involved and they go above and beyond.

“We had members that donated thousands and thousands of bottles of water, because, water fountains were a common touchpoint. We had people donating cleaning supplies. We had teacher appreciation bags, you name it. In the last year, we’ve seen our community step up and support our schools in an unparalleled way,” Kelley said.

Throughout the year, the schools and adopters meet to talk about needs, volunteer opportunities, and what’s coming up in the school year.

Kelley says the Adopt A School program is making a difference for students and school administrators going through difficult times.

“She had found a solution to a problem that was so, so daunting for her, which was making sure that some of her new teachers had good supplies in their classroom. So it’s emotionally kind of stimulating to see that we can make these connections but also, we’re just proud of our community and any way that we can serve,” Kelley said.

The chamber says they’re looking to add new adopters to the program, and you can call them to get involved at (318) 325-1961.

