Altercation leads to fatal shooting at Charles Johnson Park

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Sunday evening.

According to MPD, police responded to a shooting shortly after 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Charles Johnson Park. MPD’s Public Information Officer Michael Fendall confirmed that officers located 19-year-old Elijah Meadows, who was suffering from at least two gunshot wounds to his back and chest.

In a news release from MPD, it states that Meadows was involved in an altercation just prior to the shooting.

Fendall says the Acadian Ambulance was called to the scene, however, Meadows died as a result of his wounds. This is an ongoing investigation.

MPD sent out a reminder to the public on how anyone can share information on this case:

- Monroe Police Department: 318-329-2600

- Crime Stoppers of North Delta: 318-388-CASH (2274) OR Facebook

MPD says if your tip leads to an arrest and/or an indictment, you will be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000. Your information will remain confidential.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.