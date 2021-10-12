Advertisement

18-year-old accused of raping minor teen in West Monroe

By Matthew Segura
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Above: Catch up on the latest local news, weather, and sports in our KNOE 8 News Livestream. Article begins below.

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - An 18-year-old has been arrested in connection with the rape of a minor teenager in West Monroe.

According to court records, the suspect was identified as Caleb Ray Richardson.

Caleb Ray Richardson, 18
Caleb Ray Richardson, 18(Source: Ouachita Correctional Center)

The West Monroe Police Department says that on Oct. 10, they were called to St. Francis Medical Center in reference to a rape victim. Police say their investigation led them to identify Richardson as their suspect. On Oct. 11, he was arrested on a charge of third-degree rape and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center.

Records indicate the alleged crime took place at an apartment at 201 Contempo Avenue, which is between North 7th Street and Thomas Road.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two crashes on Highway 165 South
TRAFFIC ALERT: Two separate crashes on Highway 165
Altercation leads to fatal shooting at Charles Johnson Park
Cedar Creek School in Ruston, La.
3 judges recuse from Cedar Creek lawsuit
Monroe Police Department
Monroe Police messes up report in Juanita Woods intimidation case
Monroe police investigate two shootings on Renwick St.

Latest News

Mire is accused of going on a multi-parish shooting spree Saturday that left two people dead,...
Bond denied for man accused of killing two, including LSP trooper
ULM Pike Protest
ULM students protest outside fraternity after rape arrest
Students protest outside Pike house near ULM.
ULM students protest outside fraternity after rape arrest
Flags outside Louisiana State Police Troop A were lowered to half-staff in honor of Master...
LSP mourns death of Master Trooper Adam Gaubert; funeral arrangements set
KNOE Tuesday Afternoon forecast
KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast