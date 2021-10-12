18-year-old accused of raping minor teen in West Monroe

Above: Catch up on the latest local news, weather, and sports in our KNOE 8 News Livestream. Article begins below.

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - An 18-year-old has been arrested in connection with the rape of a minor teenager in West Monroe.

According to court records, the suspect was identified as Caleb Ray Richardson.

Caleb Ray Richardson, 18 (Source: Ouachita Correctional Center)

The West Monroe Police Department says that on Oct. 10, they were called to St. Francis Medical Center in reference to a rape victim. Police say their investigation led them to identify Richardson as their suspect. On Oct. 11, he was arrested on a charge of third-degree rape and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center.

Records indicate the alleged crime took place at an apartment at 201 Contempo Avenue, which is between North 7th Street and Thomas Road.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.