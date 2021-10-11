Advertisement

Weather Academy: Shocking Lightning Experiments

By Lucy Doll and Sheena Martin
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Last week on the Weather Academy, we learned about positive and negative charges during a thunderstorm and how that creates lightning. And this week, we’re going to do some simple experiments to show how lightning works on a small scale.

What you’ll need:

  • Balloons
  • An aluminum can
  • Scarps of paper
  • Sugar

For the first experiment, we are going to rub the balloon on our heads. This will cause the balloon to become negatively charged and for our hair to become positively charged. Things of opposite charges attract. That’s why our hair will stand up once you lift the balloon over your head. The negative charges in the balloon are attracted to the positive charges in our hair.

But what about things with a neutral charge? We have laid out in front of us an aluminum can, some scraps of paper, and lots of sugar. All of these items have a neutral charge so let’s see what happens when we introduce our negatively charged balloon. We will be rubbing the balloon on our heads to build up a big negative charge.

Let’s start with the aluminum can. As you can see, we should be able to pull the can to the edge of the table using the balloon. The scraps of the neutrally charged paper should try to attach themselves to the negatively charged balloon. The same thing goes for sugar. The neutrally charged sugar will try to lift and stick to the balloon.

If we take these examples and apply them to what Sheena taught us last week, the balloon is acting like our clouds. The friction of us rubbing the balloon against our heads represents the friction of the different particles colliding in the cloud during a thunderstorm.

The negative charges move towards the bottom of the cloud, which is what is happening with the balloon as it becomes negatively charged. The charges in the cloud want to equalize themselves with the positive and negative charges on the ground. Remember that the trees, buildings, and even people all have neutral and positive charges. Opposite charges attract, and the electricity jumps from the cloud to the ground, just like how in this experiment, the electricity is jumping from the balloon to the sugar or the paper. This attraction represents lightning on a smaller scale, and it’s the same thing that happens when you shock yourself on the doorknob.

Remember, if you try any of these experiments at home, submit your photos and videos to be featured in next week’s Weather Academy segment!

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two crashes on Highway 165 South
TRAFFIC ALERT: Two separate crashes on Highway 165
Monroe police investigate two shootings on Renwick St.
Master Tpr. Adam Gaubert
Investigation continues into shooting spree that left 2 dead, including trooper
Julian Knight, of Monroe. Booking photo dated 10/9/21
UPDATE: Suspect arrested after deadly street fight in West Monroe
Matthew Mire
La. shooting spree suspect under ‘constant’ watch at medical facility

Latest News

KNOE Monday Afternoon Forecast with Meteorologist Lucy Doll
KNOE Monday Afternoon Forecast
KNOE Monday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Monday Morning Forecast
KNOE Sunday Night Forecast
KNOE Sunday Night Forecast
KNOE Sunday Evening Forecast
KNOE Sunday Evening Forecast