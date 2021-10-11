TRAFFIC ALERT: Two separate crashes on Highway 165

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - An active scene is happening on Highway 165.

Monroe police and the Monroe Fire Department are on the scene of two separate crashes on Highway 165.

Here are the following details of the crashes:

- First crash happened at the intersection of Old Sterlington Road.

- Second incident occurred at the intersection of West Elmwood Drive in front of the Family Dollar.

The crashes caused a traffic backup as emergency crews worked to remove the vehicles from the scene. At this time, no further details are available.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.