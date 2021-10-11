Feed Your Soul: My Purple Cow

Winnsboro, La. (KNOE) - Have you ever thought that your burger creation is one of the best? In that case, head down to Winsborro to My Purple Cow, where you can see if your burger masterpiece makes the grade. Sophia Ratcliff and the owner Cherie Moore, who is also her mom, will make your creation, and if it’s unique, ask you to give it a name.

“Everybody designs their own perfect version of a burger, and if we’ve got it, we’ll cook it for you,” said Ratcliff.

The Geaux Burger (KNOE)

Their roadside burger truck is one to remember, and the burgers there are amazing. When you get there, you can try the Geaux Burger which is a burger masterpiece with a double patty, grilled onions, and mushrooms piled on, two types of cheese, all on a bun. It takes a whole large container of its own.

The cooks have their favorites, like the Lizzy and the Philly, but you can make your own. I tried my hand and created the Traveler Burger, and if you head out there, you can give it a try.

Fried onions, mushrooms, an pickles, so difficult to decide. (KNOE)

The roadside trailer was built by Moore’s father, Billy Smith, the co-owner. He wanted to be able to build something that was a legacy, and when he mentioned it to his daughter, they got started. The interesting story, the name, many people have used the purple cow since the creation of the marketing idea by Seth Godin highlighted in his book, Purple Cow: Transform Your Business by Being Remarkable. According to Smith, it has a different meaning.

Funnel Cake Fries, a twist on a classic desert. (KNOE)

“My daughter’s favorite animal is the cow, and her favorite color is purple,” said Smith, “we changed it to My Purple Cow, because that’s exactly what it is, it’s MY personal example of something unique.”

Smith hopes that this will be something that is able to be handed down and become a purple cow for their family’s next generation.

