3 judges recuse from Cedar Creek lawsuit

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - The KNOE 8 News team received the latest update on the Cedar Creek lawsuit.

The Third District Judge’s Office confirmed Monday that all three judges recused themselves from the Cedar Creek lawsuit.

According to the district judge’s office, all three judges had their personal reasons for recusing themselves, which included having a relationship with current staff members, working relationships with the defendant’s family, connections with the plaintiffs, or other connections with the school.

One of the judges, Judge Bruce E. Hampton, recused himself because his wife was recently appointed to Interim Head of School for Cedar Creek. The previous head of school retired after 30 years.

