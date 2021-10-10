Tallulah holds 2nd Annual Transformations Walk and Run, honors Bea Willis

TALLULAH, La. (KNOE) - Nearly 100 people attended the 2nd Annual Transformations 5K Walk and Run that was held in Tallulah. It brings awareness to breast cancer and domestic violence. The event also honors the life of Bea Willis. She was the owner of Empire Fitness and a large part of the East Carroll Community.

“She passed away on November 13th, 2020. She had metastatic breast cancer. She was in stage four. Through that whole time she was still motivated, she still went to her gym, she still opened her gym, her clients still came, she pressed on until the end,” said Ann Willis-Davis, Bea Willis Sister.

“Yeah, it was hard coming today, but we felt it was really important that we come out here and be a part of this just to have a little Bea back in our lives again even just for one day, " said Ted McNemar, Bea Willis’ friend.

Organizers handed out trophies and certificates to those who participated.

