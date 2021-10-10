Monroe police investigate two shootings on Renwick St.

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is investigating two shootings on Renwick St.

Before 11:00 p.m. Friday, Monroe police responded to St. Francis Medical Center. According to MPD’s Public Information Officer Michael Fendall, the medical center was where contact was made with a victim who was shot one time in the right thigh.

Fendall says the victim stated the shooting happened on the 3000 block of Renwick Street. A news release from MPD says the victim alleged that several juveniles fired multiple shots.

MPD’s public information officer said the victim stated he knew the identity of the shooters, but refused to cooperate with the police.

A few hours later, Monroe police responded to a shooting at the corner of Renwick Street and MLK Boulevard. The response from the police occurred shortly before 1:30 a.m.

Fendall says police located one victim suffering from a single gunshot wound to the chest. According to MPD, the victim was airlifted to a regional hospital and is currently listed as in stable condition.

MPD’s detectives are following up on leads in this case.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.