World War II Veteran turns 101

By LaShanda McCuin
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - It’s a special day for local World War II Veteran John Humphreys as he turns 101 years young. His family and friends held a surprise party for him at Chennault Aviation Museum in Monroe. He says he was in the United States Army Air Corps. Humphreys remembers his time serving our country. He shared a devastating moment that almost took his life.

“I was in an airplane wreck. I was in the hospital for nine months. The Germans shot us down in Ladenburg Germany, but we kept it in the air to go to Belgium and landed in Belgium, and we were still in enemy territory,” said Humphreys.

Humphreys achieved the ranks of Corporal and Sergeant. He says he was also a Shriner Clown for many years.

