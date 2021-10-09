UPDATE: Suspect arrested after deadly street fight in West Monroe

UPDATE: Julian Knight was taken into custody and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center Saturday afternoon. You can see his booking photo below followed by the previously released details of the case. Above, you can watch the latest KNOE 8 newscast to catch up on local news, weather, and sports.

Julian Knight, of Monroe. Booking photo dated 10/9/21 (Source: Ouachita Correctional Center)

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The West Monroe Police Department is trying to find and capture a man they believe beat another man to death Friday afternoon.

Police say they received a call at 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 8 about a person lying in the road in the 100 block of South 2nd Street. Police spokesperson Mike Karstendie said officers arrived less than five minutes later and found the victim, who was bleeding from his head.

The man, identified as Dexter Nance, 34, was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

A news release from WMPD states that detectives investigated the scene and determined that Nance and another man, Julian “Ju Ju” Knight, were fighting in the street when Knight knocked Nance unconscious. Karstendiek says while Nance was unconscious, Knight grabbed a large stick and struck Nance multiple times in the head before fleeing the scene.

Police say the incident was partially captured on video surveillance and an arrest warrant has been issued for Julian Knight for second-degree murder.

WMPD is asking the public to contact the department at 318-396-2722 if anyone has information on Knight’s whereabouts.

Meanwhile, police have investigated at least two shootings in this neighborhood in recent weeks. A grandfather who lives in the area told KNOE in September that he fears for the safety of his grandchildren, who enjoy playing outside.

