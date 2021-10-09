Advertisement

Charity banquet being held in Monroe to help the homeless

File Photo: Salvation Army
File Photo: Salvation Army(WTOK)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Salvation Army of Northeast Louisiana is hosting a fundraiser banquet to help raise money to help the area’s homeless.

The “Doing the Most Good” for the Homeless Banquet will be held at the Monroe Civic Center on Nov. 9, 2021.

A reserved table for 8 costs $500. Individual tickets are $45. Attendees should wear business casual attire.

The Monroe Civic Center is located at 401 Lea Joyner Memorial Expy. in Monroe. (Click for Google Maps directions.)

Social hour is at 6:00 p.m. Dinner is at 6:30 p.m. The event will feature Pastor Tom Lowe Senior Pastor of Christ Church in West Monroe.

You can get tickets at eventbrite.com or by calling the Salvation Army at 318-325-1755.

