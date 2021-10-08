Advertisement

Teen accused of terrorizing West Ouachita students

By Matthew Segura
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office says they’ve arrested a teenager accused of making serious threats against students at West Ouachita High School.

The 16-year-old suspect was arrested Thursday evening on a charge of terrorizing. According to OPSO spokesperson Glenn Springfield, due to the age of the suspect, only a few details of the incident could be released.

He said, “Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators investigated threats earlier this evening that were made against students at West Ouachita High School. The investigation led to the arrest of a 16-year-old juvenile who has been booked into Green Oaks Detention Center on the charge of Terrorizing. The juvenile said it was a joke but the seriousness of the threat led to his arrest.

“The investigation revealed this is a lone threat and no other suspects are involved. The identity of the juvenile cannot be released due to his juvenile status.”

According to Louisiana law, terrorizing is described as such:

“Terrorizing is the intentional communication of information that the commission of a crime of violence is imminent or in progress or that a circumstance dangerous to human life exists or is about to exist, with the intent of causing members of the general public to be in sustained fear for their safety; or causing evacuation of a building, a public structure, or a facility of transportation; or causing other serious disruption to the general public.”

