Ouachita businessman Donnie Plunk passes away

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Ouachita Parish businessman and honorary deputy passed away Wednesday.

Donnie Plunk, 71, passed away at his home surrounded by family. Plunk owned Donnie Plunk’s Towing & Recovering along with commercial properties around the community.

Police Juror Jack Clampit was a lifelong friend of Plunk. Clampit says Plunk was an honest family man who will be missed dearly.

“Sadness is the way I can describe it the best because it’s something that you felt like was going to be there forever and then suddenly an icon was missing and he is an icon, okay,” Clampit said. “And it’s just too soon gone, but I understand too because he missed his wife more than you can imagine, she died a couple of years back, and he was a devoted, doting husband and he took care of her in her final years, waited on her hand and foot... And I got to believe that they’re in heaven today.”

Visitation is happening Friday until 8:00 p.m. at The Pentecostals of the Twin Cities in West Monroe.

