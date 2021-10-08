Head of Cedar Creek School retires effective immediately

ABOVE: Watch our livestream anytime here at KNOE.com for the latest local news, weather, and sports. Article begins below.

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Cedar Creek School in Ruston has a new leader. According to a news release sent out by the school on Friday, the former head of the school has retired and the Assistant Principal of Academics is taking over.

The release did not specify a reason for the change. You can read the full release in italics below.

Cedar Creek School today announced that Cindy Hampton, a 27-year veteran of Cedar Creek who currently serves as the school’s Assistant Principal of Academics, has been named the school’s new leader effective immediately.

Hampton’s appointment will be on an interim basis while the school conducts a thorough nationwide search for a new, permanent Head of School

“I am honored and excited to lead Cedar Creek School, and I recognize that we are in challenging times,” Hampton said. “I look forward to working closely with our entire staff and Board of Directors to ensure and reinforce that we have a safe, secure, and sustainable educational environment for all students.”

Andrew Yepson, former head of school and a 30-year employee, has retired effective immediately.

- Cedar Creek Board of Directors

Cedar Creek School was recently the target of a lawsuit, which alleged a student suffered months of bullying and sexual abuse at the hands of other students. The lawsuit alleged that some members of the school faculty and leadership were aware of the abuse but did nothing to stop it. Cedar Creek School responded online, saying they acknowledge that the student was bullied, but deny allegations of sexual battery.

