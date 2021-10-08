Advertisement

GSU students receiving COVID money

By Charles Burkett
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GRAMBLING, La. (KNOE) - Students at Grambling State University will be able to apply for Federal US Grant funds through COVID relief. Some students are tight on finances, especially ones that are soon-to-be parents.

“I just recently found out I am going to be a father,” said Myles Miller, a Junior here at GSU. “A lot of things to get off the baby registry, things to start preparing for; putting money towards that and things like that.”

The university received $21.9M from the federal government through the American Rescue Plan Act; some to be used for COVID improvements to the campus, the other $10.9 million for student aid relief. Over five thousand students are eligible for the funds.

“The maximum award will be two thousand dollars and the lowest award amount will be one thousand dollars,” said Shiela Faucette, GSU Financial Aid Director.

The funds will be determined based on the student’s Family Contribution Amount listed on their financial aid. Students can head to studentaid.gov to find out their Family Contribution amount. The amounts are based on tiers and can go online as well to find out the approximate award amount.

Miller said the funds will be helpful. “Really grateful that the money is even coming,” said Miller.

Students will be able to apply online through their student portal on Oct. 10 and will be open through Oct. 17, 2021.

