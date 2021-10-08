Chase starting in West Monroe ends with crash on Louisville Ave.

ABOVE: Watch our livestream anytime here at KNOE.com for the latest local news, weather, and sports. Article begins below.

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe man wanted in connection with a September shooting was arrested after a chase from West Monroe into Monroe.

According to arrest records, Joseph Anthony Zinnerman, Jr., 23, is now also accused of leading police on a dangerous chase and abandoning four small children as he attempted to flee from police.

Joseph Anthony Zinnerman, Jr., 23 (Source: Ouachita Correctional Center)

It began Thursday evening, the documents allege, when the suspect was accused of threatening to shoot two people. That happened in the parking lot of the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Cypress Street near North 7th. Witnesses told police they did see a handgun in the suspect’s possession.

Police say the suspect was gone when they arrived on the scene, but they caught up with him around Cypress and Crosley and tried to pull him over. At first, he slowed down and put on his turn signal, but instead of stopping, police say the suspect sped up, leading them on a chase across the Lea Joyner Bridge and onto Louisville in Monroe.

Police say the suspect then sped down Louisville, drove into oncoming traffic, and crashed into another vehicle at the 6th Street intersection. At this point, police say the suspect fled on foot. He was captured on North 8th Street, several blocks away.

Police say this is where it happened. (Google Maps)

Upon inspecting the suspect’s vehicle, police say they discovered four children inside. The children, ranging in age from about 6 months to 6 years, were unrestrained. Police say they also found four grams of marijuana and some scales in the vehicle.

Zinnerman was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on his outstanding attempted murder warrant, drug and gun charges, four counts of cruelty to juveniles, two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, and aggravated flight from an officer.

According to court records, Zinnerman’s attempted murder warrant stems from a shooting that happened on Sept. 4, 2021, in the 700 block of South 10th Street in Monroe. He’s accused of shooting a bystander after an argument with another man and a physical fight between two women on the scene. Zinnerman had previously been convicted on a felony drug charge, which stripped him of his right to possess a firearm.

As of Oct. 8, Zinnerman was being held without bond pending a 72-hour hearing. Police did not indicate whether anyone was injured in the crash. Arresting agencies are listed as the West Monroe Police Department and the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office.

