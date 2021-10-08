Buy your ticket today! $50K Giveaway ticket sales end tonight at midnight

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - You have until midnight tonight to buy tickets in the St. Francis Foundation’s $50K Giveaway raffle! Over the past two months, we’ve been highlighting families who needed to rely on the hospital when things got tough.

Their stories are why the foundation wants to raise money for women’s, children’s, and critical care services at the hospital.

St. Francis Medical Center has the region’s only Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and Level II Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU). This allows families with very sick children to stay in the area instead of driving to Shreveport, Baton Rouge, or Jackson for care.

Over the years, the raffle helped expand the adult ICU with ten extra beds, build a helipad, upgrade the PICU, and so much more. These advancements allow people to be treated here in Monroe when time is ticking.

This year, they plan to use the proceeds for a redesign of the NICU.

“It’s 42 years old, I think going on 43 if I’m not mistaken this year, it’s been remodeled only once,” says St. Francis Foundation President Aimee Kane. “And it’s a linear design which does not give you a lot of room for new growth.”

They’ll add more organizational space, a milk room, and rooming-in-type rooms.

“The setup of the Level 2 side will be great for allowing those parents to have one to one encounters with their baby and the nursing staff can spend a little more time specific to each baby with those parents in that rooming-in type setting, getting them ready to go home,” explains Christa Lewis, Senior Director of Women’s and Children’s Services at the hospital. “The more time a parent spends with their child right before they go home it’s the best education time for that patient.”

“To run a Level III NICU is expensive, to buy the equipment is expensive, we have to buy the high tech technology and we need these renovations to keep the babies in our area,” says Dr. Marc de Soler, the Medical Director of the NICU.

Tickets are available online for $50 each, and there’s no limit to how many you can buy.

To see the stories of survival we’ve highlighted this year you can click on the links below.

Kelly McEacharn and Clay Brown

Tori Fisher, the Krutzer Family

Patty Stewart

The Guillot Family

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.