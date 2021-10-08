Advertisement

Adopt a Pet: Gary and Graffiti

By Jessica Torricelli
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Meet Gary and Graffiti! These two cute cats are about one-year-old siblings.

They’re available for adoption through River Cities Humane Society for Cats.

If you’d like to volunteer or foster, there are applications for those on the website as well. Kim Taraba with the shelter says donating is a great way to support the shelter, but also volunteering your time can really help the staff out.

They’re participating in Clear the Shelters next weekend, too. You can read more about it here.

The shelter is open Tuesday through Saturday between noon and 6 p.m. You can call (318) 343-3031 for more information.

Stay tuned for their big fundraiser Tails at Twilight! Mark your calendars for October 30th and keep monitoring their Facebook page and website for all the event details.

