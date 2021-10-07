Winnsboro community member brings awareness to hit and run incident

WINNSBORO, La. (KNOE) - Winnsboro police are searching for a suspect in a hit and run incident.

Police say Telly McCall had to have his arm amputated after the hit and run happened. McCall was hit while walking down Front Street early in the morning on Sept. 22.

A community member, Alice Wallace, says his family is going through a lot and he’s going through a lot. Wallace is a lifelong friend of McCall and says he’s still in the hospital.

Wallace has suggested that bringing awareness to this hit-and-run incident can help police find the suspect.

