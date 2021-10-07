Advertisement

United Way of NELA hurricane relief donations go to Houma and LaPlace

By Kristen Payne
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - United Way of Northeast Louisiana sent an 18-wheeler truck full of donations to Houma and LaPlace Wednesday morning.

This comes from the remaining donations of their Embrace Louisiana project for Hurricane Idea relief. United Way received 346,668 goods in total and just under $103,000 from monetary donations.

Some money went to the Hurricane Ida evacuees in the Monroe shelters and the rest will go down south.

President Janet Durden says there are not enough ways to thank our generous community.

“We’re going to cut two checks to those United Ways and that will go into their long-term recovery fund,” Durden said. “It’s going to make a huge difference. When I told the amount of money to those execs, they almost burst into tears. They know how much that’s going to be needed to help people get back into their homes.”

United Way says over 200 people volunteered their time, and there were 510 individual donors.

The donations should arrive at Houma and LaPlace Thursday afternoon.

