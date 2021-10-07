Ouachita fire officials talk smoke detector safety tips

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The National Fire Protection Agency is hosting National Fire Prevention Week to raise awareness about the dangers of house fires. This year’s theme is called “Learning the Sounds of Fire Safety.”

The Ouachita Parish Fire Department is sending people to schools to teach children how to practice fire safety. Chief of Fire Prevention Dusty Harris recommends changing smoke alarm batteries every time you change the clock forward or backward.

“We encourage everybody to test their alarms once a month. It’s easy to do. All you have to do is press the test button that is located on your alarm. The one beep signifies that it’s actually working. Then, we’ll hear three long beeps. Those three long beeps signify that the smoke detector is working. If you hear the repeated beeps, that means to get out of the house. Call 911. Stay out of the house,” Harris said.

The NFPA recommends replacing smoke detectors every 10 years. The Ouachita Fire Department offers a free program to install and test smoke detectors in your home.

