Advertisement

Ouachita fire officials talk smoke detector safety tips

By Kristen Payne
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The National Fire Protection Agency is hosting National Fire Prevention Week to raise awareness about the dangers of house fires. This year’s theme is called “Learning the Sounds of Fire Safety.”

The Ouachita Parish Fire Department is sending people to schools to teach children how to practice fire safety. Chief of Fire Prevention Dusty Harris recommends changing smoke alarm batteries every time you change the clock forward or backward.

“We encourage everybody to test their alarms once a month. It’s easy to do. All you have to do is press the test button that is located on your alarm. The one beep signifies that it’s actually working. Then, we’ll hear three long beeps. Those three long beeps signify that the smoke detector is working. If you hear the repeated beeps, that means to get out of the house. Call 911. Stay out of the house,” Harris said.

The NFPA recommends replacing smoke detectors every 10 years. The Ouachita Fire Department offers a free program to install and test smoke detectors in your home.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LSP employee placed on administrative leave due to misconduct investigation
LSP employee placed on administrative leave after misconduct complaints from LSU student
Officers respond to Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday amid an active...
Student taken into custody hours after Texas school shooting; 4 hurt
Ochsner Health workers sue in Caddo, Ouachita to block vaccine mandate
OPSO searches for suspects in West Monroe church burglary.
Ouachita church extensively damaged; electronics, music equipment stolen
‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is missing cold case...
Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years

Latest News

KNOE.com: Boil advisories for Northeast Louisiana
More than 60 vendors are participating by selling or displaying artwork or handmade items.
Oct. 7: Downtown Gallery Crawl in Monroe and West Monroe
More than 60 vendors are participating by selling or displaying artwork or handmade items.
Oct. 7: Downtown Gallery Crawl in Monroe and West Monroe
The National Fire Protection Agency is hosting National Fire Prevention Week to raise awareness...
Ouachita fire officials talk smoke detector safety tips