Oct. 7: Downtown Gallery Crawl in Monroe and West Monroe

By Kristen Payne
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - If you’re looking for something to do on Oct. 7, look no further than downtown Monroe and West Monroe for the Downtown Gallery Crawl. More than 60 vendors are participating by selling or displaying artwork or handmade items.

There are four main locations including N. 2nd Street near Flying Tiger Brewery, Atomic Vintage, Art Alley and Alley Park across the river in West Monroe.

There will be live music and food trucks available while people attend.

“We have a passport that you take to each different location, and it’s got a map on there to help you navigate the crawl. From each location on the map, this time we require that you get a signature from your favorite artists and write down the name of their work. Once you have that filled out, bring it to Flying Tiger and get a free beer,” said Emerald McIntrye with the Downtown Arts Alliance.

Organizers say to bring your family and friends downtown tonight from 5-9 p.m. to view local art. Flying Tiger will also have a farmer’s market.

