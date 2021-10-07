LifeShare blood drives returning to some high schools

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - LifeShare blood drives are returning to some schools after being put on hold during the pandemic. Officials say a large portion of their donations comes from students so they’re eager to get more schools to host blood drives.

“We encourage every high school that we have, to please if you’re able to, reach out to us. We would love to come by and host blood drives with you guys,” said Brandon Baker, the Regional Director of LifeShare Blood Center Monroe.

He says schools that host a blood drive will get college scholarships to pass on to their students. Kristin Wolkart is the President at St. Francis Medical Center. She says students play a vital role in critical patients getting the blood they need to save their lives.

“High school, college kids make up 40 to 50 percent of the donations for blood products across the country and certainly here in our community. We do see a correlation that when Lifeshare was not in the schools because of COVID and the restrictions, our number of blood products and donations were down significantly,” she said.

Baker says Lifeshare is taking the necessary precautions to make sure donating blood is safe for everyone during the pandemic.

“Every single day we have a patient in the hospital that has either a life-impacting illness or a trauma injury, they are requiring a blood product to be transfused to help save their lives or prolong their lives,” he said.

Baker says he wants all schools in Northeast Louisiana to restore their blood drives so they can continue giving the gift of life.

