INFO WANTED: Can you help NELA law enforcement solve these cases?
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Law enforcement officers in the Northeast Louisiana area sometimes reach out to the public for help investigating and solving crimes. On this page, you can find a list of cases currently being investigated by law enforcement seeking the public’s help. If you have any information on these cases, contact the law enforcement agency in the post.
Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.