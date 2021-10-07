Advertisement

INFO WANTED: Can you help NELA law enforcement solve these cases?

By Matthew Segura
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Law enforcement officers in the Northeast Louisiana area sometimes reach out to the public for help investigating and solving crimes. On this page, you can find a list of cases currently being investigated by law enforcement seeking the public’s help. If you have any information on these cases, contact the law enforcement agency in the post.

