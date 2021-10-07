Engineer Kim Golden resigns from City of Monroe

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - City of Monroe engineer has accepted a new position with the City of Texas City in the Houston Metroplex area.

Engineer Kim Golden has announced her resignation from the City of Monroe after returning to Monroe back in 2014 as the City Engineer and Director of Capital Projects, according to City of Monroe Communications Director Michelli Martin.

Mayor Friday Ellis joined the City of Monroe in sending Golden good wishes on her professional journey:

“Kim will be extremely missed here in the City. Her professionalism, her depth of knowledge, and her excitement for what we’re working on in the City are invaluable. The City is losing a remarkable resource. Kim is not only a skilled and experienced engineer but she is also an attorney with years of experience. She has one of the sharpest problem-solving minds I have ever seen. While we are sad to see her go, we are so happy for Kim to be able to be close to her beloved family. We can’t wait to see what great impact she’ll have on the Lone Star State.”

Martin says Golden’s last day with the City of Monroe will be Oct. 8, 2021.

