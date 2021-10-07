Advertisement

Engineer Kim Golden resigns from City of Monroe

File Photo of Monroe City Hall
File Photo of Monroe City Hall(KNOE)
By Kenya Ross
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - City of Monroe engineer has accepted a new position with the City of Texas City in the Houston Metroplex area.

Engineer Kim Golden has announced her resignation from the City of Monroe after returning to Monroe back in 2014 as the City Engineer and Director of Capital Projects, according to City of Monroe Communications Director Michelli Martin.

Mayor Friday Ellis joined the City of Monroe in sending Golden good wishes on her professional journey:

“Kim will be extremely missed here in the City. Her professionalism, her depth of knowledge, and her excitement for what we’re working on in the City are invaluable. The City is losing a remarkable resource. Kim is not only a skilled and experienced engineer but she is also an attorney with years of experience. She has one of the sharpest problem-solving minds I have ever seen. While we are sad to see her go, we are so happy for Kim to be able to be close to her beloved family. We can’t wait to see what great impact she’ll have on the Lone Star State.”

Martin says Golden’s last day with the City of Monroe will be Oct. 8, 2021.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic Cam
Traffic moving again on Interstate 20 in Monroe after crash
Union Parish authorities arrest man on child porn charges
Luke Mixon, Democrat
Sen. John Kennedy draws a challenger: Navy veteran Luke Mixon
Officers respond to Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday amid an active...
Student taken into custody hours after Texas school shooting; 4 hurt
Monroe City School Board Meeting
Monroe City Schools Board balks at adopting parents choice COVID-19 quarantine option

Latest News

A petition to recall Mayor Betty Alford-Olive is being filed with the Louisiana Secretary of...
Bastrop’s new mayor facing recall effort; former mayor opposed
Bastrop’s new mayor facing recall effort; former mayor opposed
Bastrop’s new mayor facing recall effort; former mayor opposed
Ochsner Health workers sue in Caddo, Ouachita to block vaccine mandate
Gov. John Bel Edwards holds a news conference in Baton Rouge, La.
Gov. Edwards to receive booster shot and updates on Louisiana’s response to COVID-19