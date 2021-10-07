Bastrop’s new mayor facing recall effort; former mayor opposed

BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - Efforts are underway to recall the mayor of Bastrop. A petition to recall Mayor Betty Alford-Olive is being filed with the Louisiana Secretary of State. Organizers of the petition say they’re not happy with the mayor’s leadership and they say it’s time to put someone else in charge.

Alford-Olive has only been mayor for a few months, but petition chair Rose Thompson said she’s had enough with how the new mayor is running things, so she’s going to start collecting signatures.

“Whatever she says goes, and no one else got a right to say anything about what she’s doing,” Thompson said. “She retaliated against them and we don’t need that. We are not in a third-world country. We’re in the United States of America.” Thompson said she also disagrees with the recent changes at the police department.

“It started with her nephew, Carl Givens, that is her nephew, that she is just fighting to put him somewhere that he’s not supposed to be and we can’t have that here. She’s the first mayor that ever put us in the situation that we’re in now,” said Thompson.

The mayor denies the allegation that Givens is her nephew.

“It is absolutely untrue that Givens in my nephew. And that’s the only thing I have to say in reference to that because you can always have opposition. Matter of fact, if you don’t have an opposition that means you’re traveling in the same direction but my concern is for the city of Bastrop to make it the best it can be.”

Alford-Olive appointed Givens as police chief but he’s currently on suspension. Just last week, the civil service board demoted Givens to captain on Sept. 30.

Former mayor Clarence Hawkins lost the race to Mayor Alford-Olive back in April. He said the petition is a waste of time.

“She’s only been mayor for three months and what is today? 6 days, there’s nothing you can judge her on in order to determine to recall it. It makes no sense. There are bigger and more important things to do and I hope that people don’t sign the petition because that would be a waste of taxpayer money,” said Hawkins.

He said based on his experience, it takes 2 to 3 years to get acclimated and he supports her. Hawkins said recalling the mayor is not the way to make Bastrop a better place. But petition co-chairman Samuel Jackson disagrees.

“I believe that the mayor is focused on some vindictive projects like disrupting the police department, disrupting other city employees, causing a lot of confusion in the city. We have greater issues,” said Jackson.

The mayor says the only project she’s focused on is improving the quality of life in Bastrop.

“A recall is not of interest to me,” the mayor said. “The interest to me is the well-being of the city of Bastrop and we have projects in the hopper that we’re working on currently. We’re working with Louisiana Economic Development and potential business coming into our city. We’re working on reducing the crime rate and we want our city to grow and prosper.”

The secretary of state will soon notify organizers when they can start gathering signatures. They need 2,200 verified signatures to trigger a recall election.

