Zoo Buddy: You may have seen this guy in your neighborhood

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Meet Pirogue! He’s a raccoon at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo. He was raised at the zoo so he’s used to being around people.

“[In the wild] ... 62 pounds is the biggest raccoon on record,” says zookeeper John Hodge, “so he’s pretty big but he’s definitely not as big as he could have been.”

This is an animal you may have even seen in your own backyard.

“They’re found throughout North America even down in Central America all the way from Canada to Panama, and they really like sparsely wooded areas because to get away from predators they climb up trees,” says Hodge. “Now they have adapted to urban areas very well so you will find them in most urban areas.”

They do have some cool features, too.

“Their front hands are very, very sensitive but they have this layer of skin that protects them and that layer becomes very pliant when it’s wet so what they’ll do a lot of the time is they’ll take whatever they want a feel of and they’ll bring it to the water - like this pool behind him - and it looks like they’re washing their hands,” explains Hodge. “So that’s really one of the indicative behaviors and out in the wild they like to put their hands down in streams to try to fetch crayfish and small fish stuff like that to eat on. They are omnivores but they’re pretty even across the board they eat invertebrates, vertebrates, and plants it’s all kind of whatever they can get a hold of.”

For Hodge, he says one of his favorite features on raccoons is the coloring they have.

“I think my favorite is the mask that they have, it’s very indicative and it does serve a purpose,” says Hodge. “So one of the ideas is that they have this black mask with a white outline around it and the idea is that at nighttime - because they’re nocturnal - seeing each other it helps them figure out what expressions they’re making or if they’re ok or if they’re gonna fight. Also, it helps to reduce glare because again they’re nocturnal so it helps them see at night.”

But Lisa Taylor, General Curator at the zoo, says it’s important not to approach these guys in the wild because they can be dangerous.

The zoo is open between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. every day of the week and their new budgie exhibit is open now! The train and boat rides are also going. The zoo is located at 1405 Bernstein Park Road in Monroe. You can call them at (318) 329-2138.

Boo at the Zoo 2021

Mark your calendars for Boo at the Zoo on Oct. 30, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.! They’ll have trick-or-treating, a costume contest, food, and vendors. Admission is $10 for adults and $6 for kids ages two and older. The zoo says proceeds from the event will be used to bring a sloth enclosure to the zoo.

If you want to be a vendor for the event fill out this form, and if your group wants to give out candy for kids fill out this form.

