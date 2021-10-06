Sen. Kennedy: FEMA is making flood insurance unaffordable for Louisianans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - U.S. Senator John Kennedy (R-La.) wrote an op-ed criticizing FEMA’s Risk Rating 2.0 system, which has increased the price of flood insurance to thousands in Louisiana.

“Like many coastal states, Louisiana sometimes has floods, which is why roughly 500,000 Louisianans depend on the National Flood Insurance Program, run by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, to protect them from these natural disasters,” he wrote. “But now FEMA is implementing a new plan that will price its flood insurance well beyond the means of most Louisianans and other Americans.”

According to FEMA’s estimates, Risk Rating 2.0 will lead to higher insurance rates for roughly 80% of Louisianans. Some Louisiana homeowners are facing a $20 per month increase.

Over 340,000 or 69.2% of insured homeowners in Louisiana will see an increase up to $10 per month. Around 10% of homeowners will see more expensive rate changes. Over 17,000 homeowners will pay $20 per month or more under the new Risk Rating.

“What good is flood insurance if no one can afford it?” he asked.

Higher rates began on Oct.1 for new NFIP policies and will take effect on April 1, 2022, for existing policyholders, despite Louisiana politicians asking for a delayed start date.

“FEMA’s timing in rolling out its plan is terrible. This May, historic rainfall caused widespread flooding in southern Louisiana, hurting areas that Hurricanes Laura and Delta already damaged. More than 12 inches of rain fell on Lake Charles alone. Thousands of homes and businesses lost power,” the article continues. “Just weeks ago, Nicholas came right on the heels of Hurricane Ida, soaking parts of southeastern Louisiana with up to a foot of rain. More than half of our state was under a flood alert. Hurricane season isn’t even over yet. Now is not the time to gut the NFIP like a fish.”

“It’s disgraceful that FEMA is now pushing through Risk Rating 2.0 without congressional approval or public input. FEMA’s process in developing its new edict has been opaque and undemocratic,” Kennedy says. “Louisianians and other Americans who choose to be prudent by insuring against the risk of flood deserve a say over such a significant change to their flood insurance.”

Kennedy concluded by saying he hopes FEMA will “regain its sanity” and stop the “disastrous” plan.

“Until they do, I’m going to oppose Risk Rating 2.0 like a hound from hell, no matter how much FEMA wants to deny the asininity of the program,” Kennedy said.

