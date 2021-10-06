Advertisement

Ouachita church extensively damaged; electronics, music equipment stolen

By Kenya Ross
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary that occurred at New Hope Baptist Church.

OPSO shared these photos, which they say could help identify the burglars.

The agency says between extensive damage and stolen equipment, the church is out several thousand dollars.

OPSO is asking the public to contact its office at 318-329-1200 if anyone has information on the suspects and burglary.

OPSO searches for suspects in West Monroe church burglary.
OPSO searches for suspects in West Monroe church burglary.(Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office)

